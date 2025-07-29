Manager Alex Cora said Chapman (back) is available to pitch Tuesday against the Twins, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.

The veteran left-hander was unavailable for Monday after exiting Sunday's game due to back tightness, but he's been cleared to take the mound after playing catch prior to Tuesday's contest. Chapman has surrendered just one earned run in his past 22 appearances, and he's converted 10 of 11 save chances with a 33:5 K:BB during that stretch.