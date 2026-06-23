Red Sox's Aroldis Chapman: Blows first save of 2026

Chapman (0-3) blew the save and took the loss in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Rockies. He allowed three runs on four hits without recording an out.

Chapman entered with a two-run lead in the ninth inning and was greeted by a trio of singles, including a 74.2 mph blooper from TJ Rumfield and a bunt hit from Cole Carrigg. With the bases loaded and no outs, Jake McCarthy punched a fastball into left field that Jarren Duran struggled to field cleanly, allowing all three runners to score on a walk-off triple. It marked Chapman's first blown save of 2026 and his second straight outing in which he allowed a run and was charged with the loss. Despite the recent hiccups, the 38-year-old has still been excellent this season, posting a 2.08 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 29:9 K:BB with 14 saves across 21.2 innings.