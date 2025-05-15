Chapman (2-2) blew the save opportunity and took the loss against the Tigers on Wednesday, allowing one run on one hit and one walk while striking out one batter in 0.2 innings.

Chapman was brought in for the ninth inning to keep the game tied at 5-5. He was able to retire the next two batters after issuing a walk to Andy Ibanez, but Chapman was unable to send the game into extra innings after Justyn Malloy walked off the Red Sox with a pinch hit RBI single. It was Chapman's first blown save of the season, and the veteran southpaw is up to a 2.25 ERA and 1.00 WHIP over 16 innings.