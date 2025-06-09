Chapman picked up the save Friday against the Yankees, striking out the only batter he faced over a third of an inning.

Chapman's services weren't needed to start the ninth, as the Red Sox led 11-5. However, Robert Stock walked three batters and allowed a two-run home run to Aaron Judge, forcing Alex Cora to turn to Chapman to register the final out. Chapman got Anthony Volpe to strike out on three pitches. He's up to 11 saves this season and he hasn't allowed a hit in his last five appearances, spanning 4.1 innings. Chapman's 1.71 ERA would be his best mark since 2016.