Red Sox's Aroldis Chapman: Dealing with tight back
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chapman (back) was removed from Sunday's contest against the Dodgers with back tightness, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Chapman issued a pair of walks before notching an out on a flyball from Shohei Ohtani to open the top of the eighth inning, but the left-hander was removed from the contest thereafter. The 37-year-old was apparently dealing with a tight back, something that manager Alex Cora wasn't overly worried about, saying that Chapman "should be fine." Chapman can be considered day-to-day for the time being, but it seems as if he avoided a significant injury.
