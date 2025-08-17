Chapman retired the only batter he faced in the ninth inning to earn the save in Saturday's 7-5 win over the Marlins.

Chapman was called upon after the Marlins plated three two-out runs in the ninth, and he needed just three pitches to lock down his 22nd save. The 37-year-old has converted five straight chances and held opponents scoreless in 45 of 52 outings this season. He's 22-for-24 in save opportunities with a microscopic 1.15 ERA, 0.72 WHIP and 66:13 K:BB across 47 innings.