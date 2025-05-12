Chapman earned the save in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Royals, allowing one hit in a scoreless ninth inning.

Chapman was called upon to face the heart of the Royals' order and worked around an error and a single to secure his sixth save in as many chances. The veteran closer has been outstanding so far this season, posting a 1.88 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 20:5 K:BB across 14.1 innings.