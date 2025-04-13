Now Playing

Chapman (2-1) was tagged for his first loss in Saturday's 3-2 defeat against the White Sox. He allowed a run on a walk and a single while striking out one over a third of an inning.

Chapman had not allowed a run over his first six appearances. He gave up a leadoff walk to Luis Robert, who eventually stole second base and scored on a Brooks Baldwin walk-off single.

