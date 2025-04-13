Chapman (2-1) was tagged for his first loss in Saturday's 3-2 defeat against the White Sox. He allowed a run on a walk and a single while striking out one over a third of an inning.
Chapman had not allowed a run over his first six appearances. He gave up a leadoff walk to Luis Robert, who eventually stole second base and scored on a Brooks Baldwin walk-off single.
More News
-
Red Sox's Aroldis Chapman: Nabs second save•
-
Red Sox's Aroldis Chapman: Notches first save of 2025•
-
Red Sox's Aroldis Chapman: Works eighth inning Thursday•
-
Red Sox's Aroldis Chapman: Opening season as closer•
-
Red Sox's Aroldis Chapman: Emerges as top option at closer•
-
Red Sox's Aroldis Chapman: Part of unsettled closer battle•