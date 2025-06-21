Chapman struck out two in a perfect inning to earn the save in Friday's 7-5 win over the Giants.

Chapman has been perfect over his last five outings, striking out eight over 4.2 innings while earning three saves and a hold in that span. He's given up just one unearned run with a 14:1 K:BB across nine innings in June. For the season, the closer is 14-for-15 in save chances with a 1.41 ERA, 0.78 WHIP and 45:9 K:BB across 32 innings. He's added two holds and a 3-2 record.