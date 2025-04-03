Chapman picked up the save after throwing a scoreless ninth inning with one walk in Wednesday's 3-0 win over Baltimore. He struck out one.

Chapman wasn't overly dominant while tossing 18 pitches Wednesday, but he put out Ryan Mountcastle after Adley Rutschman drew a walk to prevent the potential tying run from coming to the plate. It was Chapman's first save of the campaign after he worked the eighth inning on Opening Day against Texas, but his usage in that one was likely a matchup-based move to handle the top of the Rangers' order. The hard-throwing left-hander has a fairly clear pathway to save chances as Boston's closer to begin the season, especially as long as Liam Hendriks (elbow) sits on the injured list.