Manager Alex Cora said Tuesday that Chapman will begin the season as the Red Sox's closer but could see occasional high-leverage work in an earlier inning if the matchup is right, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Browne utilized the example of Corey Seager leading off the eighth inning as a situation when Chapman may enter before the ninth, but the veteran left-hander should still see the bulk of the save chances early on for Boston. Liam Hendriks and Justin Slaten are likely to open as the next men up for saves in said situations, or when Chapman is unavailable.