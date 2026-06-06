Red Sox's Aroldis Chapman: Overcomes pair of walks for save

Chapman earned the save in Friday's 5-3 win over the Yankees, allowing two walks while striking out one batter in a scoreless ninth inning. He did not allow a hit.

Chapman walked two of the first three batters he faced in the ninth inning, but he came away with his 13th save of the season after getting Jose Caballero to fly out right field and Trent Grisham to ground out to first base. Chapman has not allowed a run over his last 15.2 innings, striking out 23 batters while logging 11 saves in that span. He sits at a 0.46 ERA and 0.92 WHIP over 19.2 frames this season, and his 13 saves are tied with David Bednar for third-most in the American League behind Cade Smith (21) and Bryan Baker (16).