Chapman earned the save in Sunday's 3-1 win over Atlanta, logging a strikeout and a walk in a scoreless ninth inning.
Chapman has allowed just one run while striking out 10 in his last eight innings, as he improves to 9-for-10 in save chances this season. Overall, the 37-year-old southpaw sports a 1.88 ERA with a 1.00 WHIP and 32:9 K:BB across 24 innings this year.
