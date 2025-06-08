Chapman earned a save against the Yankees on Saturday, striking out one batter in a perfect inning.

Chapman was called upon in the ninth inning to protect a three-run lead against the team he spent over six seasons with earlier in his career. The veteran closer needed just 11 pitches to get the job done, firing nine strikes and retiring the side in order. Chapman is in the midst of a throwback campaign at 37 years of age, as he holds a 1.73 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 34:9 K:BB through 26 innings. The fireballer is 10-for-11 in save chances and has given up just one earned run over his past 10 outings.