Red Sox's Aroldis Chapman: Rare blown save vs. Phillies
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chapman was charged with a blown in Wednesday's 9-7 extra-innings win over Philadelphia, allowing one run on one hit and no walks in 1.1 innings. He struck out one.
Chapman served up a home run for the first time since his May 7 outing versus Texas, and it was also his first blown save since May 27 in Milwaukee. The All-Star left-hander should have plenty of leeway as it pertains to receiving future save chances, as Wednesday marked only the first time that he conceded an earned run since May 14. On the campaign as a whole, Chapman sports a 1.34 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 60:10 K:BB while converting 17 of his 19 save opportunities across 40.1 innings.
More News
-
Red Sox's Aroldis Chapman: Secures 17th save•
-
Red Sox's Aroldis Chapman: Continues to roll with 16th save•
-
Red Sox's Aroldis Chapman: Logs 14th save•
-
Red Sox's Aroldis Chapman: Fans side for save•
-
Red Sox's Aroldis Chapman: Continues strong run as closer•
-
Red Sox's Aroldis Chapman: Closes door on Yankees•