Chapman struck out four in a scoreless and hitless inning to earn the save in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Diamondbacks.

Chapman allowed pinch hitter Ildemaro Vargas to reach on a wild pitch, which enabled the Boston closer to pull off a four-strikeout inning. Despite the small mistake, he's now pitched 14.2 consecutive scoreless innings over his last 17 appearances, posting a 21:4 K:BB and 12 saves in that span. He's up to 29 saves this season, putting him one away from reaching 30 for the first time since 2021. He's added a stellar 0.98 ERA, 0.64 WHIP and 81:14 K:BB through 55 innings this season.