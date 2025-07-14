Red Sox's Aroldis Chapman: Secures 17th save
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chapman picked up the save in Sunday's 4-1 victory over the Rays, striking out all three batters he faced.
The veteran southpaw wrapped the series finale against Tampa Bay in style, retiring three consecutive batters via the punchout to notch his 352nd career save. Chapman has been electric in his first season with the Red Sox, pitching to a stellar 1.18 ERA, 0.76 WHIP and 58:10 K:BB across 38 total frames. The 37-year-old is set to make his eighth All-Star appearance in Atlanta on Tuesday.
