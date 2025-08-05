Chapman earned the save in Monday's 8-5 win over the Royals, striking out one in a perfect ninth inning.

Chapman was summoned to protect a three-run lead in the ninth and needed just 13 pitches to get the job done. The veteran southpaw has converted four straight save chances since blowing just his second of the season on July 26, delivering six straight scoreless appearances without allowing a hit during that stretch. On the year, he's 21-for-23 in save opportunities with a stellar 1.21 ERA, 0.76 WHIP and 65:13 K:BB across 44.2 innings.