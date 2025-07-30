Red Sox's Aroldis Chapman: Secures one-out save
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chapman struck out the only batter he faced and earned a save against Minnesota on Tuesday.
Chapman made his first appearance since dealing with back tightness against the Dodgers on Sunday. He showed no signs of injury in Tuesday's short outing; the veteran southpaw struck out Mickey Gasper on three pitches, ending with a 101 mph sinker. Chapman owns an outstanding 1.29 ERA with 62:13 K:BB through 42 frames. He's converted 19 of his 21 save chances this season.
