Chapman earned the save in Monday's 3-1 win against the Mets, allowing one hit and no walks in a scoreless inning with one strikeout.

The veteran southpaw succinctly retired the side on seven pitches, six of which were strikes, en route to 342nd career save. Chapman continues to be a reliable source of strikeouts (13.0 K/9) despite struggling with walks (3.5 BB/9). Through 18 innings, the 37-year-old now sports a 2.00 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 26:7 K:BB while going a perfect 7-for-7 on save opportunities.