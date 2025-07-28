Red Sox manager Alex Cora said that Chapman (back) is unavailable to pitch Monday in Minnesota, but he expects the reliever to be ready by Tuesday or Wednesday, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.

Chapman had to be pulled from an appearance Sunday against the Dodgers due to back tightness, but the Red Sox expect his absence to be brief. If a save opportunity arises for Boston on Monday, Cora could turn to Jordan Hicks, Garrett Whitlock, Justin Wilson or Greg Weissert.