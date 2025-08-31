Chapman earned the save Sunday against the Pirates, striking out two in a perfect ninth inning.

Fresh off signing a one-year contract extension with the Red Sox, Chapman kept rolling Sunday to lock down his 27th save this season. The lefty has held opponents without a hit in his last 12.2 innings, striking out 14 while issuing just four walks in that span. Chapman's ERA is down to 1.02 with a 0.66 WHIP and 76 strikeouts across 53 innings this year.