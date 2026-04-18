Red Sox's Aroldis Chapman: Works out of jam
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chapman allowed a walk and two hits over a scoreless ninth inning in Friday's 1-0 extra-inning win over Detroit.
Chapman, pitching in a non-save situation, allowed base runners for the fifth consecutive outing. It may not be much of a concern at this point, but his 3.9 BB/9 this season is higher than his dominant 2025, when walked a career-low 2.2 batters per nine innings.
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