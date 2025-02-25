Adams (forearm) allowed one hit and struck out three over one scoreless inning during Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays.
Adams closed out the 2024 campaign on the injured list due to right forearm tendinitis. He's officially received a clean bill of health and looked sharp Sunday as he continues to fight for a spot on the Opening Day roster.
