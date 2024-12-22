The Red Sox signed Adams (forearm) to a minor-league deal Sunday with an invitation to spring training, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Adams ended the 2024 regular season on the 15-day injured list due to right forearm tendinitis. He appeared in 56 games for the Athletics prior to the injury and registered a 3.92 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 53:23 K:BB over 41.1 innings. The 33-year-old right-hander has a chance to earn a regular spot in the Red Sox's rotation once he is fully healthy.