The Red Sox released Adams on Tuesday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Adams was activated by Triple-A Worcester on April 22, but was unable to find much success. In 24 appearances, he had a 9.13 ERA with a 34:21 K:BB across 23.2 innings. After playing at least 32 games in the prior two seasons in 2023 and 2024, he has yet to crack the big leagues in 2025.