The Red Sox reassigned Adams to minor-league camp Monday.

Adams was one of three candidates for the Opening Day bullpen who was sent back to minor-league camp, with right-handers Isaiah Campbell and Noah Davis also getting demoted. The 33-year-old right-hander signed a minor-league contract with Boston in December after he turned in a 3.92 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 53:23 K:BB over 41.1 innings in the majors with the Athletics in 2024.