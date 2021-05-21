Brice was designated for assignment Friday.
He gave up six earned runs in four innings over four appearances this month. Danny Santana's contract was selected in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Red Sox's Austin Brice: Enters in low-leverage situation•
-
Red Sox's Austin Brice: Reaches deal with Red Sox•
-
Red Sox's Austin Brice: Returns from injured list•
-
Red Sox's Austin Brice: Placed on injured list•
-
Red Sox's Austin Brice: Works out of jam•
-
Red Sox's Austin Brice: Scoreless inning as opener•