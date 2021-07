Brice was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Friday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Brice was called up by Boston just before the All-Star break, but he'll now be removed from the 40-man roster to make room for Tanner Houck, who was called up as part of a corresponding move. The right-hander has made 13 relief appearances for the Red Sox this year and has posted a 6.59 ERA and 1.54 WHIP in 13.2 innings.