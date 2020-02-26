Red Sox's Austin Brice: Dominant in spring debut
Brice (forearm) gave up a single and walk and fanned four hitters over 1.2 scoreless innings of relief Monday against the Rays in his Grapefruit League debut.
While he was a member of the Marlins organization in 2019, Brice was shut down in August for the remainder of the season with a right forearm strain. He was then traded to Boston in January and apparently completed his rehab program without incident before reporting to spring training. The 27-year-old isn't a lock to make Boston's Opening Day bullpen, but he made a strong early case for a spot with Monday's dominant showing.
