Brice allowed three runs on one hit and two walks while striking two over two-thirds of an inning in Sunday's 14-9 win over Baltimore.

Brice entered with Boston up 10-4 and left after the Orioles clawed their way back into the game. It was his fourth outing of the season, all of which coming in low-intensity spots. Brice was unscored upon over the first three appearances, before he turned Sunday's laugher more tense after Trey Mancini touched him for a three-run home run.