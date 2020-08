Brice struck out one and hit a batter over a scoreless inning in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Yankees.

This was Brice's fourth appearance, the first in which he hasn't allowed a run. The 28-year-old has permitted four runs on five hits, including two home runs, and a walk over 4.2 innings. Home runs have been an issue for the reliever, who has allowed 1.8 HR/9 during his five-year MLB career.