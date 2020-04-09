Red Sox's Austin Brice: Has strong spring
Brice allowed three hits and one walk while striking out 10 over 6.2 scoreless Grapefruit League innings.
Brice will likely make the roster for an eventual Opening Day based on his strong spring. That notion was reinforced when Boston relegated Colten Brewer to the minors. The 27-year-old right-hander has been more effective against same-sided batters during his career, but Brice holds his own against left-handed hitters. He's expected to pitch the middle innings, including multiple-inning appearances.
