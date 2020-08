Brice allowed two walks and struck out three in a scoreless inning as the opener versus the Yankees on Sunday. He did not factor into the decision.

A fielding error by Jose Peraza and Brice's two walks created a bases-loaded situation, but the righty struck out Luke Voit to escape the jam. Brice has a 6.35 ERA and 1.41 WHIP in 5.2 innings this season, mostly as a reliever. The 28-year-old isn't likely to enter the closer conversation any time soon.