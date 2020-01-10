Brice (forearm) was traded from the Marlins to the Red Sox in exchange for Angeudis Santos.

He finished the season on the injured list with a right forearm strain and was then designated for assignment earlier this week. Boston apparently liked Brice enough to see what he has this year in camp. He has a high-spin curveball and has had success against righties, so he could win a bullpen spot if he is fully healthy this spring.