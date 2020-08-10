Brice struck out three over 1.1 scoreless innings in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Blue Jays.

Although Brice wasn't credited with a hold, he deserved some kind of notoriety for the win. He entered in the seventh inning with two on, two out and got ended the threat. The right-hander then struck out the side in the eighth. After a shaky start to the season, Brice has not allowed a run or a hit while striking out eight over his last 5.1 innings. With both Josh Taylor (illness) and Darwinzon Hernandez (illness) unavailable, Brice could be deployed in high-leverage situations.