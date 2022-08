Davis will be designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Sunday, Chad Jennings of The Athletic reports.

Davis had a strong start to the 2022 season but was much less effective over the last several months. He gave up four runs (two earned) in two innings during Sunday's loss to the Rays and will ultimately lose his spot on Boston's 40-man roster. It's not yet clear whether the 29-year-old will land a spot in another team's bullpen.