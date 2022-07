Davis walked one batter and recorded two strikeouts across two shutout innings as the opener for Monday's win over the Rays.

Davis threw 19 of 30 pitches for strikes and allowed just one baserunner Monday. After a 13-inning scoreless streak, the 29-year-old lefty coughed up four runs in two appearances June 17 and 18. Since then, he's turned in two scoreless outings to lower his season ERA to 2.30.