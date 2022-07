Davis will serve as the opener during Friday's game against the Brewers, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Although Brayan Bello was initially slated to start Friday's matchup, he'll be available out of the bullpen while Davis begins the game on the mound. Over nine appearances since the start of July, Davis has posted a 10.13 ERA and 1.78 WHIP in 10.2 innings.