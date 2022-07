Davis will start a bullpen game against the Rays on Monday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

The southpaw will take the mound on short notice after Michael Wacha (arm) was scratched from his scheduled start. Davis hasn't lasted longer than two innings in any of his appearances this year, and he's posted a 2.45 ERA and 1.30 WHIP in 29.1 innings over 28 appearances (one start).