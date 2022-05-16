Davis allowed no hits and a walk while striking out two in two scoreless innings during Sunday's loss to the Rangers. He didn't factor into the decision.

The 29-year-old made his first career start as Sunday's opener, and he was effective ahead of Tanner Houck, who pitched three innings as the primary pitcher. Davis has held the opposition scoreless in 11 of his last 12 appearances, and he has a 2.35 ERA and 1.24 WHIP in 15.1 innings this season. The southpaw should be an option to serve as an opener once again at some point, but he'll likely return to a bullpen role following Sunday's outing.