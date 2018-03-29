Red Sox's Austin Maddox: Begins season on DL
Maddox (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day disabled list prior to Thursday's Opening Day game against the Rays, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Maddox has been dealing with shoulder inflammation since the start of spring training and failed to appear in any Grapefruit League contests. He will remain at extended spring training in order to build up his arm strength.
