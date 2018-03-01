Red Sox's Austin Maddox: Dealing with inflammation
Maddox is recovering from shoulder inflammation and is slightly behind schedule, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.
This helps explain why Maddox has yet to appear in Grapefruit League action. It's unclear if this issue will affect his availability for the start of the season, but that should clear up once he's able to resume mound work.
