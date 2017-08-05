Maddox has been sent down to Triple-A Pawtucket, Nilson Pepen of Univision Boston reports.

With Joe Kelly ready to go and Maddox having not pitched since his call-up on Monday, the 26-year-old rookie will head back to the minors. Expect him back when rosters expand in September, and possibly earlier should the Red Sox suffer an injury in their bullpen.

