Red Sox's Austin Maddox: Optioned to Triple-A
Maddox has been sent down to Triple-A Pawtucket, Nilson Pepen of Univision Boston reports.
With Joe Kelly ready to go and Maddox having not pitched since his call-up on Monday, the 26-year-old rookie will head back to the minors. Expect him back when rosters expand in September, and possibly earlier should the Red Sox suffer an injury in their bullpen.
