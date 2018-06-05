Red Sox's Austin Maddox: Rehab put on hold
Maddox (shoulder) was lifted from his rehab assignment at Triple-A Pawtucket on Tuesday, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Maddox exited the game after experiencing shoulder inflammation in one of his rehab games. The timetable for his return has become murky following his latest setback.
