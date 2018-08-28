Red Sox's Austin Maddox: Returned from rehab, still on DL
Maddox (shoulder) was returned from his minor-league rehab assignment Tuesday.
Maddox made three rehab appearances, allowing five runs on seven hits through two innings over those outings. At this point, it's unclear if the right-hander suffered a setback or if the Red Sox simply want him to rehab with the team over the next few days before returning when rosters expand in September. He's been on the shelf all season with a shoulder issue.
