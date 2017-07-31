The Red Sox recalled Maddox from Triple-A Pawtucket on Monday, Tim Britton of The Providence Journal reports.

The right-hander continues to ride the shuttle between Pawtucket and Beantown. Maddox hasn't allowed a run in 3.2 major-league innings this year and holds a 4.15 ERA over 26 frames with the PawSox. He'll serve as bullpen depth.