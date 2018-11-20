Red Sox's Austin Maddox: Sent outright to Triple-A
Maddox (shoulder) was outrighted to Triple-A Pawtucket on Tuesday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Maddox will lose his place on the 40-man roster to make room for other prospects who needed protecting from the Rule 5 draft. He underwent surgery on his right rotator cuff near the end of September and is slated to miss the entire 2019 season while rehabbing.
