Maddox (shoulder) was outrighted to Triple-A Pawtucket on Tuesday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Maddox will lose his place on the 40-man roster to make room for other prospects who needed protecting from the Rule 5 draft. He underwent surgery on his right rotator cuff near the end of September and is slated to miss the entire 2019 season while rehabbing.

More News
Our Latest Stories