Red Sox's Austin Maddox: Set for rehab assignment Friday
Maddox (shoulder) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on Thursday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
Maddox has been on the shelf all season with a shoulder injury, but he's finally ready to return to game action. Seeing as his absence dates back to the beginning of March, Maddox will likely need multiple rehab appearances before being cleared to rejoin the Red Sox.
