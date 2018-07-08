Red Sox's Austin Maddox: Shifts to 60-day DL
The Red Sox transferred Maddox to the 60-day disabled list Sunday, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.
Maddox has been stuck on the DL all season and has already missed the requisite 60 days, so the transaction won't alter his return timeline. The right-hander was pulled off a rehab assignment in late May and has been limited to throwing off flat ground to this point in his recovery. It's unlikely that he'll be an option for Boston's bullpen until August at the earliest.
